WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Up 70.3% in April

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( NASDAQ:DGRE Get Free Report ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,131 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the March 31st total of 3,013 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,378 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196,197 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares during the period. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund comprises about 1.1% of One Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 32.33% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $37,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of DGRE traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $37.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,139. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.68. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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