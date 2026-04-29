WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,657,273 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 25,960,821 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,406,112 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded WisdomTree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WisdomTree from $16.75 to $16.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded WisdomTree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WisdomTree from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Stock Performance

WisdomTree stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,815. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock's 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.11.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 22.10%.The business had revenue of $147.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In other news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,140,245 shares in the company, valued at $19,201,725.80. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WT. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 456,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 697,156 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 301,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 78,837 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 81,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 482,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 80,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company's stock.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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