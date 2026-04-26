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WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Up 107.9% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest surged 107.9% in April, rising to 28,398 shares (about 0.3% of shares sold short) with a days-to-cover of 0.8 based on average volume.
  • Large institutions boosted stakes recently—UBS increased its holding to 1,517,433 shares and LPL Financial raised its stake to 1,481,490 shares, while several firms opened new positions.
  • HYZD traded flat at $22.58 with below-average volume, trading near its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages and sitting within a 12‑month range of $21.56–$22.81; the ETF hedges interest-rate risk while investing in high‑yield bonds.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,398 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the March 31st total of 13,658 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,788 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,517,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 131,931 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,481,490 shares of the company's stock worth $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 325,481 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,810,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,027 shares of the company's stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,209,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock remained flat at $22.58 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,952. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $22.81.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that's long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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