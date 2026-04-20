WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Stock Price Down 0.2% - What's Next?

Get HYZD alerts: Sign Up

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund ( NASDAQ:HYZD Get Free Report )'s share price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 21,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 62,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,517,433 shares of the company's stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 131,931 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,481,490 shares of the company's stock worth $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 325,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,027 shares of the company's stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,503 shares of the company's stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that's long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund wasn't on the list.

While WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here