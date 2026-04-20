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WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Stock Price Down 0.2% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • HYZD slipped 0.2% to $22.58 on Monday (intraday low $22.56) while volume was about 21,052 shares, roughly 66% below its average daily trading volume.
  • Several institutional investors increased positions—UBS raised holdings by 9.5% to about 1.52 million shares and LPL Financial boosted its stake by 28.2% to about 1.48 million shares—signaling notable institutional accumulation.
  • The fund uses an interest-rate hedged strategy that is long U.S. high-yield bonds and short Treasury futures (net-zero duration) and is managed by WisdomTree since its 2013 launch.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 21,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 62,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,517,433 shares of the company's stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 131,931 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,481,490 shares of the company's stock worth $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 325,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,027 shares of the company's stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,503 shares of the company's stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that's long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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Should You Invest $1,000 in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Right Now?

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