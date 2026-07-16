WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $20.0770, with a volume of 307173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded WisdomTree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.06.

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WisdomTree Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.26%.The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. WisdomTree's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In other news, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 157,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,431.94. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,110,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,083,552.55. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 556.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,327,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,887,000 after buying an additional 1,972,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 20,300 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 25.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,271 shares of the company's stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 32,495 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the first quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in WisdomTree by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 163,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 105,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company's stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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