WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Upgraded to "Moderate Buy" at Raymond James Financial

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial to a "moderate buy" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

WT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get WisdomTree alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on WT

WisdomTree Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of WT opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. WisdomTree has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.78 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In other news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,140,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,201,725.80. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 1,679.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WisdomTree, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WisdomTree wasn't on the list.

While WisdomTree currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here