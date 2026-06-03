WisdomTree Q2 EPS Forecast Lifted by Northland Securities

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WisdomTree in a report issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree's current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for WisdomTree's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. WisdomTree's revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

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Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WT. Wall Street Zen raised WisdomTree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WisdomTree from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut WisdomTree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WT

WisdomTree Stock Down 1.0%

WT stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WT. Team Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 1,679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In related news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,110,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,083,552.55. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 157,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,844,431.94. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WisdomTree's payout ratio is 29.27%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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