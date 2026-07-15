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Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Wizz Air logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Wizz Air has a consensus analyst rating of “Hold”, based on coverage from six brokerages: one sell, four hold, and one buy.
  • The average 1-year price target among analysts is GBX 3,275, though recent broker notes have been mixed, with some raising targets and others cutting them.
  • The stock opened at GBX 1,108 and has a market cap of about £1.15 billion; it has traded between GBX 832 and GBX 1,453 over the past 52 weeks.
  • Five stocks we like better than Wizz Air.

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,275.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WIZZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,200 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,250 to GBX 900 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a £143 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,200 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 900 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WIZZ

Wizz Air Price Performance

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 1,108 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 554.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,079.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 748.87. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 832 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,453.

Wizz Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air operates a fleet of over 250 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 63.4 million passengers in our 2025 financial year. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. Wizz Air has also been recognized as the "Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline" between 2021-2025 by World Finance Sustainability Awards. In 2025, Wizz Air topped the major airlines' emissions ranking, as presented by Cirium, an aviation analytics company, thanks to its work reducing emissions intensity.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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