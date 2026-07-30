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WM Technology (MAPS) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
WM Technology logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • WM Technology is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after market close on Thursday, August 6, with analysts forecasting $0.03 in earnings per share and $42.70 million in revenue.
  • Shares opened at $0.35 and were reported up 2.9%, near the company’s 52-week low of $0.31; WM Technology has a market capitalization of approximately $55.66 million.
  • Several institutional investors increased or initiated positions, while hedge funds and other institutional investors collectively own 22.02% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect WM Technology to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

WM Technology Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $0.35 on Thursday. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company's 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $55.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in WM Technology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WM Technology by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company's stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider that delivers cloud-based solutions to the wealth and asset management industry. The company's platform is designed to support financial advisors, broker-dealers and registered investment advisors with digital investment advice, portfolio management, performance reporting and compliance monitoring.

WM Technology's product suite includes tools for streamlined client onboarding, interactive financial planning, automated portfolio rebalancing and tax-aware investment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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