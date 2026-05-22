Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Director Brenda Lauderback Sells 5,500 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) Director Brenda Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $87,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,202 shares in the company, valued at $860,727.76. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,870. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.75. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.44 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Wolverine World Wide's payout ratio is 32.26%.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,055 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,480 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,571 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 537,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 227,688 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,217 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 45,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WWW

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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