Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Trading Up 7.9% - What's Next?

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.5850. Approximately 546,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,196,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Wolverine World Wide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.44 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.41%.Wolverine World Wide's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Wolverine World Wide's dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $87,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $860,727.76. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $935,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 197.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 103,781 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 68,944 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 34.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,730 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

Further Reading

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