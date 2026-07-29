Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $500.5790 million for the quarter. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.44 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts: Sign Up

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.75. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Wolverine World Wide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Wolverine World Wide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wolverine World Wide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $87,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,727.76. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,127 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $21,855,000 after buying an additional 1,138,691 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 133,768 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 72,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 521.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 970,763 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 814,457 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wolverine World Wide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wolverine World Wide wasn't on the list.

While Wolverine World Wide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here