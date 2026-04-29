Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Woodward had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 12.89%. Woodward updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.150-9.450 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Woodward's conference call:

Record quarter — Woodward reported its first-ever quarterly sales above $1.1 billion (up 23% YoY) and record adjusted EPS (+34% YoY), and it raised FY26 guidance to total sales growth of 20%–23% and adjusted EPS of $9.15–$9.45.

— Woodward reported its first-ever quarterly sales above (up 23% YoY) and record adjusted EPS (+34% YoY), and it raised FY26 guidance to and adjusted EPS of $9.15–$9.45. Demand was broad-based — aerospace sales of $703M (+25%) were driven by commercial OEM and services (LEAP/GTF and spare LRUs), while industrial sales of $387M (+20%) were supported by oil & gas, marine and growing power‑generation/data‑center demand (China on‑highway last‑time buys are largely complete).

Strategic and capacity actions underway — the company closed the Valve Research & Manufacturing acquisition, is divesting pilot controls, moving servovalve production to Rockford, and progressing major projects (Spartanburg, Glatten) plus automation and rising aerospace R&D to target next‑generation single‑aisle content.

acquisition, is divesting pilot controls, moving servovalve production to Rockford, and progressing major projects (Spartanburg, Glatten) plus automation and rising aerospace R&D to target next‑generation single‑aisle content. Near‑term execution and macro risks — management noted supply‑chain and capacity constraints (e.g., dual sourcing, test‑stand procurement) that limited output, a material industrial product‑performance reserve that pressured margins, higher inventory/capex needs, and geopolitical/fuel‑price uncertainty that could weigh on aftermarket demand into FY2027.

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Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,558. Woodward has a 12 month low of $181.61 and a 12 month high of $407.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.52.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Woodward's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Key Stories Impacting Woodward

Here are the key news stories impacting Woodward this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eileen P. Paterson sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.15, for a total value of $1,966,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $959,744.70. This represents a 67.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.62, for a total transaction of $831,645.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,974,551.50. The trade was a 9.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,160. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $2,039,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 35.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 684.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the technology company's stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 7.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,030 shares of the technology company's stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 11.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506 shares of the technology company's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research raised Woodward from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $385.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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