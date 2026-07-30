Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $385.42, but opened at $358.01. Woodward shares last traded at $352.1730, with a volume of 242,477 shares trading hands.

Get Woodward alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Woodward

Here are the key news stories impacting Woodward this week:

Positive Sentiment: Woodward reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.52 per share , above the $2.44 consensus estimate and up 43.2% from the prior year’s $1.76. Revenue rose 21.2% year over year to approximately $1.11 billion , in line with expectations, supported by aerospace and industrial demand, pricing and higher volumes. WWD Q3 Earnings Beat on Aerospace and Industrial Strength

Woodward reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of , above the $2.44 consensus estimate and up 43.2% from the prior year’s $1.76. Revenue rose 21.2% year over year to approximately , in line with expectations, supported by aerospace and industrial demand, pricing and higher volumes. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $9.30-$9.50 and revenue guidance to $4.3-$4.4 billion , citing the strong quarter and confidence in the fourth quarter. The EPS range brackets the roughly $9.40 analyst consensus. Woodward Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to and revenue guidance to , citing the strong quarter and confidence in the fourth quarter. The EPS range brackets the roughly $9.40 analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Woodward is targeting approximately 1,000 fewer hires by 2029, with automation and efficiency initiatives potentially supporting longer-term margin expansion. RBC Capital maintained its Buy/Outperform stance following the results. Woodward raises 2026 adjusted EPS view

Woodward is targeting approximately 1,000 fewer hires by 2029, with automation and efficiency initiatives potentially supporting longer-term margin expansion. RBC Capital maintained its Buy/Outperform stance following the results. Neutral Sentiment: The results reinforce strong operating momentum, but revenue was only broadly in line with expectations and the updated guidance remains close to existing analyst forecasts rather than representing a major upside surprise.

The results reinforce strong operating momentum, but revenue was only broadly in line with expectations and the updated guidance remains close to existing analyst forecasts rather than representing a major upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear focused on reports that Woodward’s aerospace outlook narrowed. That concern may outweigh the earnings beat because aerospace is a key growth driver and raises questions about the pace and durability of future orders. Woodward's shares fall as aerospace outlook narrows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $393.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WWD

Woodward Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $395.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. Woodward had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.85%.The business's revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Woodward's payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,233,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,578,725.70. This trade represents a 76.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 185 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $65,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,040. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,629 shares of company stock worth $5,570,005. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Woodward by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Woodward by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Woodward by 11.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506 shares of the technology company's stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Woodward, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Woodward wasn't on the list.

While Woodward currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here