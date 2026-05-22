Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the software maker's stock. Piper Sandler's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock's current price.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Workday from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $193.69.

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Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $110.36 and a fifty-two week high of $273.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Workday had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $13,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,631,158.24. The trade was a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $1,201,216.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 165,074 shares in the company, valued at $21,193,850.86. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 989,814 shares of company stock worth $131,576,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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