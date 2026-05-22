Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $121.85, but opened at $128.74. Workday shares last traded at $128.4130, with a volume of 3,115,963 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Workday had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS.

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More Workday News

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Workday from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $13,949,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,631,158.24. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,201,216.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 165,074 shares in the company, valued at $21,193,850.86. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 989,814 shares of company stock valued at $131,576,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Finivi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the third quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Workday by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker's stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.57.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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