Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Sold Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Workday stock on June 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY remained flat at $135.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,285,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,913,763. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $110.36 and a one year high of $249.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $206.00 to $151.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Workday from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Workday

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $13,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,820,179.96. This represents a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $769,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 217,930 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,984.60. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 882,314 shares of company stock worth $111,443,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 12.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 211.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 32.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Workday

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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