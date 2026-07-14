World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $151.06 and traded as high as $202.24. World Acceptance shares last traded at $196.29, with a volume of 91,286 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRLD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on World Acceptance

World Acceptance Trading Down 1.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $910.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 22.99 and a current ratio of 22.99.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $164.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.40 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

In other World Acceptance news, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,025. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,031 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $452,445.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,077,315.72. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,890 in the last three months. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 102.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in World Acceptance by 241.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 103.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 15.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation NASDAQ: WRLD is a consumer finance company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Founded in 1972, the company provides credit solutions to underserved customers who may have limited access to traditional banking services. Over the decades, World Acceptance has built a reputation for tailored lending that emphasizes responsible underwriting and personalized customer service.

The company's core product offerings include short-term installment loans designed to meet the immediate financial needs of its clients.

Further Reading

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