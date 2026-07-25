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World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
World Acceptance logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • World Acceptance was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from hold to buy, although the overall analyst consensus remains Hold after a separate hold rating from Weiss Ratings.
  • The company posted a strong quarterly beat, reporting $2.12 EPS versus $0.58 expected, even though revenue of $139.2 million came in slightly below estimates.
  • Stock ownership activity showed mixed signals: insiders sold shares in recent months, while institutional investors and hedge funds continue to hold a large majority of the float.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, World Acceptance presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRLD

World Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $204.67 on Friday. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $227.68. The company has a current ratio of 22.99, a quick ratio of 22.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $953.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company's 50 day moving average is $183.29 and its 200 day moving average is $153.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $139.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $143.90 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 1,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $181,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,986.70. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,864,025. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,890 in the last three months. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Smith Thomas W acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $10,894,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 680.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,649 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58,982 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,301 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,380 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More World Acceptance News

Here are the key news stories impacting World Acceptance this week:

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation NASDAQ: WRLD is a consumer finance company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Founded in 1972, the company provides credit solutions to underserved customers who may have limited access to traditional banking services. Over the decades, World Acceptance has built a reputation for tailored lending that emphasizes responsible underwriting and personalized customer service.

The company's core product offerings include short-term installment loans designed to meet the immediate financial needs of its clients.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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