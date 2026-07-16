World Acceptance (WRLD) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $164.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.40 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

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World Acceptance Stock Down 0.7%

World Acceptance stock opened at $194.54 on Thursday. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $227.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.73. The company has a current ratio of 22.99, a quick ratio of 22.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $902.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of World Acceptance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on World Acceptance

Insider Activity at World Acceptance

In related news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 609 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $110,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,442. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,031 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $452,445.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,077,315.72. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,890 in the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,044 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 16.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,651 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 23.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,865 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in World Acceptance by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,600 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company's stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation NASDAQ: WRLD is a consumer finance company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Founded in 1972, the company provides credit solutions to underserved customers who may have limited access to traditional banking services. Over the decades, World Acceptance has built a reputation for tailored lending that emphasizes responsible underwriting and personalized customer service.

The company's core product offerings include short-term installment loans designed to meet the immediate financial needs of its clients.

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