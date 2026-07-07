World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Chairman Michael Kasbar Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Kasbar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $333,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,011,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,762,201. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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World Kinect Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE WKC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 810,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. World Kinect Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from World Kinect's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio is currently -9.01%.

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,713,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,297,000 after buying an additional 62,111 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,845,750 shares of the company's stock worth $90,106,000 after purchasing an additional 907,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in World Kinect by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,450,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,597,000 after purchasing an additional 213,145 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in World Kinect by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,804 shares of the company's stock worth $45,426,000 after buying an additional 198,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in World Kinect by 373.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,602,996 shares of the company's stock worth $41,598,000 after buying an additional 1,264,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut World Kinect from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on World Kinect from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of World Kinect from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on World Kinect

About World Kinect

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

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