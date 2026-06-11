World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $31.4140, with a volume of 942899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised World Kinect from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded World Kinect from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on World Kinect from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WKC

World Kinect Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio is presently -7.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

In other World Kinect news, CAO Michael John Kroll sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $57,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,647. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Kasbar sold 19,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $582,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,021,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,817,146.50. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 97,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Kinect

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in World Kinect by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 107,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company's stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,836 shares of the company's stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company's stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

Further Reading

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