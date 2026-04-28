W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues Earnings Results

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.88 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

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W.P. Carey Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,547. W.P. Carey has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.30%.

Institutional Trading of W.P. Carey

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in W.P. Carey by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,904,767 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $251,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in W.P. Carey by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 111,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in W.P. Carey by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore set a $74.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WPC

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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