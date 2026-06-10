W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in W.R. Berkley stock on May 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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W.R. Berkley Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.58. The company had a trading volume of 151,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,720. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company's fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $78.96.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 18.92%. W.R. Berkley's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley's payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Bank of America cut their target price on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.R. Berkley from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $68.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on W.R. Berkley

Institutional Trading of W.R. Berkley

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,520 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 376.1% during the third quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 48,119 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 30.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 100,056 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting W.R. Berkley

Here are the key news stories impacting W.R. Berkley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate for W.R. Berkley, signaling a slightly more optimistic long-term earnings outlook. Article Title

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate for W.R. Berkley, signaling a slightly more optimistic long-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also lifted its FY2028 EPS estimate and highlighted WRB’s capital-return strategy, including dividends and buybacks, which supports the investment case. Article Title

Zacks also lifted its FY2028 EPS estimate and highlighted WRB’s capital-return strategy, including dividends and buybacks, which supports the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts slightly lowered FY2027 EPS and Q3 2027 estimates, but the changes were small and do not materially change the broader earnings outlook. Article Title

Analysts slightly lowered FY2027 EPS and Q3 2027 estimates, but the changes were small and do not materially change the broader earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: W.R. Berkley announced the death of founder and Executive Chairman William R. Berkley, a meaningful leadership change that could create near-term uncertainty for investors. Article Title

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation NYSE: WRB is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company's product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

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