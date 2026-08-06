Wrap Technologies (WRAP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Wrap Technologies to post earnings of ($0.1033) per share and revenue of $1.6090 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.68% and a negative net margin of 270.03%.The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million.

Wrap Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WRAP opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. Wrap Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

In other Wrap Technologies news, Director John D. Shulman bought 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 199,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $218,940.70. This trade represents a 100.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,660,908 shares of the company's stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 98,782 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Wrap Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,209 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Wrap Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 646,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,429 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Wrap Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: WRAP is a designer and manufacturer of less-lethal restraint devices aimed at law enforcement and security professionals. Its flagship product, the BolaWrap®, is a handheld remote restraint tool that deploys a Kevlar-reinforced cord to safely immobilize individuals from a distance of up to 25 feet. The system is engineered to support de-escalation tactics and reduce reliance on physical force in high-risk encounters.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Wrap Technologies oversees product development, testing and training at its headquarters.

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