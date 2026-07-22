WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.0714.

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A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.76. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. WSFS Financial's dividend payout ratio is 14.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 65,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $4,850,203.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 186,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,790,981.68. This represents a 26.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 159.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 813 shares of the bank's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company's stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for WSFS Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company traces its roots to the Safe Deposit & Trust Company, founded in 1832, and formally organized as WSFS Financial in the mid-1980s. Over its long history, WSFS has grown through a combination of organic expansion and selective acquisitions to serve a broad base of individual, commercial and institutional clients.

WSFS Bank offers a full suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

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