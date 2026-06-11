W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's Why

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,349.74 and last traded at $1,319.4190, with a volume of 287671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,329.80.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,190.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,300.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,047.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,212.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,204.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,110.83.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.44. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $2.49 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $9.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,231.06, for a total value of $1,051,325.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,067.24. This represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.73, for a total transaction of $2,490,403.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,897,511.55. This trade represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,451 shares of company stock worth $7,380,743 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,731,880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,462,252,000 after buying an additional 104,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,019,452 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,037,728,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,834 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,230,214,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,462.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,071,854 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,081,554,000 after buying an additional 1,003,237 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,286 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,036,584,000 after buying an additional 389,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company's stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

Further Reading

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