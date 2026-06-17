Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) CEO Sells $1,495,907.64 in Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) CEO Geoffrey Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,495,907.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,297,803.32. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.1%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.60. 1,816,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $69.21 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $321.97 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 194.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 66,653 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,918.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 79,381 shares of the company's stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 75,449 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,449 shares of the company's stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 972.8% in the 1st quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 121,313 shares of the company's stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 110,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WH

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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