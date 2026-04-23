Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.57% from the company's current price.

WH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.64.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $69.21 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 13.51%.The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $522,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,506,830.04. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 19,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $1,506,582.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,824.08. This trade represents a 41.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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