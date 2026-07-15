Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to announce earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $401.6810 million for the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $321.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.7%

WH opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,495,907.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,297,803.32. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 248,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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