Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $337.63 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company's revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:WH opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $92.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 19,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $1,506,582.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 27,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,123,824.08. The trade was a 41.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $522,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,506,830.04. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,478.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.50 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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