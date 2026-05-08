Wynn Resorts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 32,569 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 405% compared to the average volume of 6,443 call options.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $161.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wynn Resorts

More Wynn Resorts News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wynn Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying — Traders bought ~32,569 WYNN call options on Friday (≈405% above typical call volume), signaling short-term bullish speculation or hedging that could fuel volatility or a rally if catalysts appear.

Unusually large call buying — Traders bought ~32,569 WYNN call options on Friday (≈405% above typical call volume), signaling short-term bullish speculation or hedging that could fuel volatility or a rally if catalysts appear. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared — Wynn announced a $0.25 quarterly dividend (1.0% yield), record/ex-dividend date May 18 and payable May 29, which supports income-oriented holders and can temper sell pressure from yield-focused investors.

Quarterly dividend declared — Wynn announced a $0.25 quarterly dividend (1.0% yield), record/ex-dividend date May 18 and payable May 29, which supports income-oriented holders and can temper sell pressure from yield-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results: revenue and non‑GAAP EPS beat — Operating revenue was $1.86B (+9.2% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS beat consensus (company reported $1.25 vs. ~ $1.18 est). The PR release has the full results. PR: Q1 Results

Q1 results: revenue and non‑GAAP EPS beat — Operating revenue was $1.86B (+9.2% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS beat consensus (company reported $1.25 vs. ~ $1.18 est). The PR release has the full results. Neutral Sentiment: Management materials available — The full earnings call transcript and presentation were published; they are important for guidance detail and management tone but contained no clear, market-moving new growth plan. Earnings Call Transcript Slide Deck

Management materials available — The full earnings call transcript and presentation were published; they are important for guidance detail and management tone but contained no clear, market-moving new growth plan. Neutral Sentiment: ESG report published — The 2025 ESG report highlights sustainability and workforce initiatives; positive for long-term reputation but unlikely to move near-term stock price. ESG Report

ESG report published — The 2025 ESG report highlights sustainability and workforce initiatives; positive for long-term reputation but unlikely to move near-term stock price. Negative Sentiment: Headline: “Lack of catalysts” — Analyst/commentary pieces flagged that Q1 beat lacked forward catalysts or convincing growth drivers, which can prompt profit-taking despite the beat. That narrative has pressured the stock. Seeking Alpha: Lack Of Catalysts

Headline: “Lack of catalysts” — Analyst/commentary pieces flagged that Q1 beat lacked forward catalysts or convincing growth drivers, which can prompt profit-taking despite the beat. That narrative has pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/GAAP metrics and balance sheet concerns — Some outlets note a GAAP/diluted EPS shortfall versus certain estimates and a decline in cash balances (per third‑party coverage), plus negative ROE driven by high leverage; those items can weigh on sentiment and justify intraday selling. Quiver: Financial Highlights & Risks

Mixed/GAAP metrics and balance sheet concerns — Some outlets note a GAAP/diluted EPS shortfall versus certain estimates and a decline in cash balances (per third‑party coverage), plus negative ROE driven by high leverage; those items can weigh on sentiment and justify intraday selling. Negative Sentiment: Expansion timing risk — Reports flag potential geopolitical/delay risk for the planned UAE resort, which could push out a material growth catalyst if the project is delayed. IGamingBusiness: UAE Resort Risk

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,213,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,518. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $82.63 and a 1-year high of $134.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.38. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Wynn Resorts's payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 400.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 251 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 254 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited NASDAQ: WYNN is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

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