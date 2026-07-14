X-Energy (NASDAQ:XE) Sets New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

X-Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:XE - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 1891488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XE shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on X-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on X-Energy from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research upgraded X-Energy to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on X-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of X-Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, X-Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XE

X-Energy Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is $23.43.

Insider Activity at X-Energy

In other X-Energy news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 127,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,720. This trade represents a 8.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laura Garcia purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer directly owned 196,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,526,906. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,300 shares of company stock worth $282,900.

X-Energy Company Profile

X-Energy NASDAQ: XE is a U.S.-based advanced nuclear technology company focused on the development and commercialization of small modular reactors (SMRs) and advanced nuclear fuel. Its flagship reactor design, the Xe-100, is a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor intended to provide low-carbon electricity and process heat for industrial applications. X-Energy's technology centers on TRISO fuel, a robust, particle-based fuel form that the company promotes for enhanced safety and high-temperature operation.

The company's activities include reactor design and engineering, fuel development and manufacturing, regulatory engagement, and project delivery support for utility and industrial customers.

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