X-Energy (NASDAQ:XE) Stock Price Down 8.8% - Here's Why

X-Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:XE - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.74. 1,163,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,573,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of X-Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of X-Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of X-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of X-Energy to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of X-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, X-Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XE

X-Energy Stock Down 9.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83.

Insider Transactions at X-Energy

In other X-Energy news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle bought 10,000 shares of X-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 127,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,935,720. This represents a 8.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Laura Garcia purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 196,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,526,906. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $282,900 over the last quarter.

X-Energy Company Profile

X-Energy NASDAQ: XE is a U.S.-based advanced nuclear technology company focused on the development and commercialization of small modular reactors (SMRs) and advanced nuclear fuel. Its flagship reactor design, the Xe-100, is a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor intended to provide low-carbon electricity and process heat for industrial applications. X-Energy's technology centers on TRISO fuel, a robust, particle-based fuel form that the company promotes for enhanced safety and high-temperature operation.

The company's activities include reactor design and engineering, fuel development and manufacturing, regulatory engagement, and project delivery support for utility and industrial customers.

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