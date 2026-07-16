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X-Energy (NASDAQ:XE) Stock Price Down 8.8% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
X-Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • X-Energy shares fell 8.8% on Thursday, trading as low as $13.61 after closing at $15.06 the previous day. Trading volume was well below average, with about 1.16 million shares changing hands versus a daily average of 5.57 million.
  • Analyst opinions remain mixed but generally constructive: the stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $37.86. Recent notes ranged from a downgrade to “sell” to price targets as high as $57.
  • Insider buying has continued, with Director Kathleen W. Hyle and CAO Laura Garcia both purchasing shares at $23 each. Insiders bought 12,300 shares worth $282,900 over the last quarter.
  • Five stocks we like better than X-Energy.

X-Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:XE - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.74. 1,163,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,573,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of X-Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of X-Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of X-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of X-Energy to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of X-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, X-Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XE

X-Energy Stock Down 9.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83.

Insider Transactions at X-Energy

In other X-Energy news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle bought 10,000 shares of X-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 127,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,935,720. This represents a 8.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Laura Garcia purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 196,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,526,906. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $282,900 over the last quarter.

X-Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

X-Energy NASDAQ: XE is a U.S.-based advanced nuclear technology company focused on the development and commercialization of small modular reactors (SMRs) and advanced nuclear fuel. Its flagship reactor design, the Xe-100, is a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor intended to provide low-carbon electricity and process heat for industrial applications. X-Energy's technology centers on TRISO fuel, a robust, particle-based fuel form that the company promotes for enhanced safety and high-temperature operation.

The company's activities include reactor design and engineering, fuel development and manufacturing, regulatory engagement, and project delivery support for utility and industrial customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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