Xcel Energy (XEL) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.7870 per share and revenue of $3.5431 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 14.14%.The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xcel Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, New Street Research set a $91.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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