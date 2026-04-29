Xencor (XNCR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share and revenue of $27.8550 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.55. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 73.20%.The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Xencor Trading Down 7.3%

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25. Xencor has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Xencor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XNCR

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 6,606 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $72,798.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,020,402.32. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 2,502 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $27,572.04. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 263,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,417.62. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,020 shares of company stock valued at $499,817. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in Xencor by 6.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 30,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor's research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

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