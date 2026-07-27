Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 15016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company's 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.33 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.020 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at Xenia Hotels & Resorts

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 250,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,263,685. The trade was a 32.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,661 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43,026 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xenia Hotels & Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xenia Hotels & Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here