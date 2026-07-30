Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.960-2.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Report on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $302.39 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 250,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,263,685. This represents a 32.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,661 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,026 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company's stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

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