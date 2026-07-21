Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 496899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.33 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.020 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 250,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,263,685. The trade was a 32.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 459.8% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

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