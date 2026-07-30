Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Trading Down 8.2% - Should You Sell?

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) fell 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.0310. Approximately 100,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 760,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on XHR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 7.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $302.39 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.20%.Xenia Hotels & Resorts's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 250,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,263,685. This represents a 32.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 459.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

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