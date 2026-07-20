Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on XENE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $70,251.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,322,973.44. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gillian Cannon sold 1,190 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $63,236.60. Following the sale, the director owned 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $77,318.70. This trade represents a 44.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2,560.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $68.26 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.61. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $72.66.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

Further Reading

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