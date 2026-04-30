Xeris Biopharma (XERS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0007) per share and revenue of $80.6750 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Xeris Biopharma had a net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. On average, analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Xeris Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -601.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

Insider Activity at Xeris Biopharma

In other news, Director James Aloysius Brady sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $60,020.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 89,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $493,979.64. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Beth Hecht sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $99,835.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,209,840 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,941.60. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 60,835 shares of company stock worth $388,194 over the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 135,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,116,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 378,595 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 6.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,274,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 185,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 75.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,790,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 19.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 369,420 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XERS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xeris Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Xeris Biopharma from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XERS

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company's proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company's flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

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