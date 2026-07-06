Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells $145,590.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) CFO James Miln sold 1,500 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $145,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 181,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,618,622.38. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

James Miln also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, James Miln sold 2,392 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $223,149.68.

On Monday, June 1st, James Miln sold 1,500 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $145,350.00.

On Monday, May 11th, James Miln sold 1,500 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $119,535.00.

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Xometry Price Performance

XMTR traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.24. 741,635 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -92.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Xometry had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $205.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XMTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Xometry from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XMTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Xometry by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company's stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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