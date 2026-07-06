Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Sells $100,207.47 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) insider Subir Dutt sold 1,073 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $100,207.47. Following the sale, the insider owned 93,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,137.24. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Subir Dutt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Subir Dutt sold 2,500 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Subir Dutt sold 4,943 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $440,915.60.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Subir Dutt sold 2,500 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Subir Dutt sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $399,300.00.

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Xometry Price Performance

XMTR stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.24. The company had a trading volume of 741,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,795. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.The firm had revenue of $205.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Xometry by 54.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,964,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,029,000 after acquiring an additional 690,558 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,576,075 shares of the company's stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 132,792 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,306,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,393,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Xometry from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XMTR

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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