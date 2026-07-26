XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Upgraded to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore set a $11.00 target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of XPLR Infrastructure from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.17.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XIFR

XPLR Infrastructure Stock Performance

XIFR opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business's fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. XPLR Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.94.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter. XPLR Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPLR Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XIFR. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 6,899,310 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,961 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in XPLR Infrastructure by 557.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,600,000 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $46,000,000 after buying an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $16,400,000. Aventail Capital Group LP raised its holdings in XPLR Infrastructure by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,608,601 shares of the solar energy provider's stock valued at $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 453,144 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,331,085 shares of the solar energy provider's stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company's stock.

XPLR Infrastructure Company Profile

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

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