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XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
XTI Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • XTI Aerospace shares fell below their 200-day moving average of $1.90, reaching as low as $1.41 before last trading at $1.49 on volume of 506,004 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell” rating, while Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock to “sell.” Despite this, the consensus rating remains “Moderate Buy,” based on one Strong Buy and one Sell rating.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.70% of the company, with several firms—including XTX Topco, Geode Capital Management and State Street—recently increasing their positions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.41. XTI Aerospace shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 506,004 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XTIA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of XTI Aerospace in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded XTI Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 4.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XTI Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of XTI Aerospace by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,738 shares of the technology company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 48,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in XTI Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XTI Aerospace by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,459 shares of the technology company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 136,104 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in XTI Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in XTI Aerospace by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,403 shares of the technology company's stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.70% of the company's stock.

XTI Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XTI Aerospace Inc NASDAQ: XTIA is an early‐stage aerospace company headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, focused on the design and development of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft for the business and specialty aviation markets. The company's core mission is to deliver a next‐generation hybrid wing–body aircraft capable of both VTOL and short-takeoff and landing (STOL) operations, addressing the growing demand for point-to-point air transportation without the need for traditional airport infrastructure.

The company's flagship product, the TriFan 600, is a six- to eight-seat business aircraft powered by a proprietary tri-fan propulsion system.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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