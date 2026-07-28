Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.550-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.2 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Weiss Ratings cut Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.15.

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Xylem Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 1-year low of $105.29 and a 1-year high of $154.27. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $105,160,000 after buying an additional 553,152 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $64,407,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Xylem by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,548,508 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $210,876,000 after buying an additional 355,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 844.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 392,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,765,000 after acquiring an additional 350,887 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $45,172,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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