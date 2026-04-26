Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Average Recommendation of "Strong Buy" by Analysts

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Strong Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Pareto Securities upgraded Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Yara International ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Arctic Securiti raised Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on YARIY

Yara International ASA Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 8.71%.The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company's operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara's business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

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