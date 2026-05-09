Yaskawa Electric Corp. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Yaskawa Electric Corp. (OTCMKTS:YASKY - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yaskawa Electric from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Get Yaskawa Electric alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Yaskawa Electric

Yaskawa Electric Stock Performance

Shares of YASKY opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77. Yaskawa Electric has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $82.23.

Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $941.89 million for the quarter. Yaskawa Electric had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

About Yaskawa Electric

Yaskawa Electric Corporation is a Japan‐based manufacturer of industrial automation equipment, specializing in motion control technology, robotics, and drive systems. The company designs and produces a range of products that include AC and DC servo motors, inverters, programmable logic controllers, welding robots and general-purpose industrial robots. Its offerings are used across diverse sectors such as automotive, electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and logistics to improve productivity, precision and energy efficiency in manufacturing processes.

Founded in 1915 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Yaskawa Electric has evolved from a regional motor repair shop into a global provider of factory automation and mechatronic solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Yaskawa Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Yaskawa Electric wasn't on the list.

While Yaskawa Electric currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here