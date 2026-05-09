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Yaskawa Electric Corp. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Yaskawa Electric logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Yaskawa Electric has a consensus analyst rating of "Buy", based on coverage from six research firms. The split includes two hold ratings, two buy ratings, and two strong buy ratings.
  • Jefferies Financial Group recently upgraded the stock from "moderate sell" to "hold".
  • The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share on $941.89 million in revenue, while shares recently traded near their 52-week high at $82.07.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Shares of Yaskawa Electric Corp. (OTCMKTS:YASKY - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yaskawa Electric from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Yaskawa Electric

Yaskawa Electric Stock Performance

Shares of YASKY opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77. Yaskawa Electric has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $82.23.

Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $941.89 million for the quarter. Yaskawa Electric had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

About Yaskawa Electric

(Get Free Report)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation is a Japan‐based manufacturer of industrial automation equipment, specializing in motion control technology, robotics, and drive systems. The company designs and produces a range of products that include AC and DC servo motors, inverters, programmable logic controllers, welding robots and general-purpose industrial robots. Its offerings are used across diverse sectors such as automotive, electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and logistics to improve productivity, precision and energy efficiency in manufacturing processes.

Founded in 1915 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Yaskawa Electric has evolved from a regional motor repair shop into a global provider of factory automation and mechatronic solutions.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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