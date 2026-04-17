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Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Yellow Pages logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Yellow Pages crossed below its 50-day moving average, trading as low as C$12.85 versus the 50-day average of C$12.97, and was down about 0.8% on the move.
  • The shares offer a 7.8% dividend yield (C$0.25 quarterly, C$1.00 annualized) but carry a high payout ratio of 76.3% and substantial leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.8.
  • Fundamentals include a PE of 9.81, last quarter EPS of C$0.55, analyst consensus EPS of ~C$1.62 for the year, and a market cap of ~C$174 million.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Yellow Pages.

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.97 and traded as low as C$12.85. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.85, with a volume of 1,205 shares trading hands.

Yellow Pages Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.92.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$48.05 million during the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.6202946 EPS for the current year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Yellow Pages's dividend payout ratio is 76.34%.

About Yellow Pages

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Pages Ltd is a media and marketing solutions company in Canada, offering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) services to help them connect with local consumers. The company has two reportable segments namely Yellow Pages and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Yellow Pages segment.

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