Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.97 and traded as low as C$12.85. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.85, with a volume of 1,205 shares trading hands.

Get Yellow Pages alerts: Sign Up

Yellow Pages Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.92.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$48.05 million during the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.6202946 EPS for the current year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Yellow Pages's dividend payout ratio is 76.34%.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Ltd is a media and marketing solutions company in Canada, offering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) services to help them connect with local consumers. The company has two reportable segments namely Yellow Pages and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Yellow Pages segment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Yellow Pages, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Yellow Pages wasn't on the list.

While Yellow Pages currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here